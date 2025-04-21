Pistons Vet’s One-Word Statement on Jalen Brunson Goes Viral
After the Detroit Pistons wrapped up a film session, reviewing their Game 1 loss against the New York Knicks, the second-year veteran, Ausar Thompson, took on questions in a media scrum. Thompson had a straight-to-the-point answer regarding a question about guarding Jalen Brunson, which went viral on social media on Sunday.
via @HuntPatterson_: Asked Ausar Thompson what challenges he’s had guarding Jalen Brunson so far: “None.”
Considering the Pistons are coming off of a comeback loss, the one-word statement generated a lot of criticism for Thompson as Brunson did well enough offensively to help lead his team to victory, taking a lead in the series.
Eventually, Thompson added some more thoughts on guarding Brunson.
"Just don’t foul him,” Thompson told reporters. “He’s good at drawing fouls. Well, he’s good at selling – selling – fouls. So you just got to be smarter."
On Saturday, Brunson got to the free-throw line for 10 shots. He knocked down eight of his shots from the charity stripe and went 12-27 from the field. It wasn’t his most efficient night from the field, but Brunson’s 34 points was major in helping the Knicks defeat the Pistons 123-112.
Thompson will continue getting a heavy dose of defending Brunson when the Pistons and the Knicks meet for Game 2. With the second-year wing establishing himself as one of the better guard defenders in the game, Thompson is going to have his hands full with the multi-time All-Star.
One of the keys for Game 2 will be staying out of foul trouble. In nearly 23 minutes of action, Thompson had five fouls to his name. He joined the other defensive standout, Isaiah Stewart, with that number.
The Pistons are looking to get back on track on Monday for Game 2.