Pistons Veteran Takes Accountability After Loss vs Mavericks
Coming off a thrilling victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons faced off an injury-ridden Dallas Mavericks team Friday. After coming up short, one of the team's veterans took accountability for the group's mental lapse.
Currently fighting for playoff position in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons need to make the most of all their remaining games. With Dallas being without most of its key players, it was a good opportunity for Detroit to keep their positive momentum rolling. Unfortunately, that's not how things unfolded. The Pistons came up short. losing by a final score of 123-117.
Following the loss, Pistons guard Malik Beasley took to X/Twitter to give his thoughts on how things unfolded. In his first post, he found a silver lining in the Pistons still managing to clinch a playoff spot despite the loss.
One fan ended up commenting on the post, stating that it wasn't acceptable for Detroit to drop a game to such a vastly shorthanded team. Beasley ended up taking the criticism head-on, agreeing that it was a game they should have won.
Beasley did what he could to try and get the Pistons in the win column against the Mavs, but it wasn't enough. In his 36 minutes off the bench, he had 16 points on 5-for-11 shooting from beyond the arc.
With this loss, Detroit finds themselves a full game behind the fifth-place Milwaukee Bucks in the standings. Beasley and company will attempt to get back on track Sunday afternoon when they square off against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.