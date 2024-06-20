Popular Pistons Draft Prospect Landed Workouts With 2 Rival Teams
At this point in the pre-draft process, NBA G League Ignite prospect Matas Buzelis has been the most popular prospect linked to the Detroit Pistons in most mock drafts.
With Detroit holding the fifth pick, forced to watch four other prospects go off the board before they are on the clock with their selection, it seems to be likely Buzelis falls outside of the top-four. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, the Pistons are viewed as Buzelis’ floor in the 2024 NBA Draft.
However, that doesn’t mean the teams above Detroit aren’t doing their due diligence on the frontcourt standout. In the latest mock draft over at ESPN, Woo reports that Buzelis recently scheduled workouts with the teams that hold the top two selections.
The Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards are widely expected to take Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher with the top two picks, and the destinations of the overseas prospects are the only thing that’s unclear at this stage of the process.
A strong workout could certainly shake up the landscape of the top selections.
“For weeks now, rival teams have largely viewed Detroit as [Buzelis’] likely landing spot,” ESPN’s Woo wrote this week. “At this point, the Pistons haven't worked out other players who are ticketed for the high lottery, contributing to the idea that Detroit is the probable floor for him.”
A 19-year-old out of Chicago, Buzelis entered the NBA G League last season as a five-star prospect, who was viewed as a top-five high school player on most major recruiting platforms.
After skipping the NCAA route to the league, Buzelis collected 26 games of action with the G League Ignite. He averaged 14 points on 45 percent shooting from the floor. Attempting 3.4 threes per game, the forward knocked down 27 percent of his shots.
His offensive skill set could use some work, as his three-point stroke is his biggest knock heading into the draft. On the other hand, Buzelis’ defense has been praised. In the G League, he averaged seven rebounds per game, while blocking two shots on a nightly basis. He also averaged one steal.
Since Detroit landed the fifth pick, Buzelis has been the most frequently mocked prospect. While the presence of the recently hired Trajan Langdon could steer Detroit in a different direction, it seems like the new President of Basketball Operations is on the same page regarding the Ignite forward.