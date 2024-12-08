Potential Detroit Pistons Trade Target Lands Tough Update
Once again, New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram was expected to be a key name on the trade market ahead of the 2025 deadline. With the Detroit Pistons potentially looking to add another notable name to pair with Cade Cunningham, you couldn’t rule out the standout scorer as a potential target.
However, any team with hopes of trading for Ingram will have to wait. On Friday night, the star forward went down with an ankle injury. He left the court with an injury scare, and the diagnosis that followed was not a positive one.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Ingram suffered a “significant low left ankle sprain.” While there isn’t an exact recovery timeline available yet, Ingram is out “indefinitely,” per Charania.
Friday’s ankle injury marks the second setback for Ingram this season. The veteran forward’s first absence occurred on November 20, when the Pelicans paid a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Ingram returned to the court for the following game to face the Golden State Warriors. After a 35-minute showing, Ingram was on the injury report for the next five games.
After returning to action on December 5, Ingram had a solid first game back. Against the Phoenix Suns, Ingram produced 29 points on 53 percent shooting. He also had seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block.
Ingram’s Friday night shift ended after just 19 minutes of action.
The Pistons haven’t been linked to Ingram at this stage of the year. Detroit could be undecided on whether they are buying or selling in February as they continue to see different strides throughout the year.
As for Ingram, his future still remains a question mark. Before the injury, it was reported that he would see a trade or extension before the February deadline. New Orleans remains interested in retaining the veteran forward. Depending on how long his recovery takes, it could prevent interested teams from having a shot at acquiring the 27-year-old’s services.