Potential Giannis Trade Destination Could Threaten Detroit Pistons

The Toronto Raptors are the latest team linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Dec 3, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks off the court after their win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
For the most part, the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade smoke has been non-existent. As long as the Milwaukee Bucks’ star doesn’t demand a way out of Wisconsin, the Bucks aren’t going to entertain any offers, as they desire to keep their franchise star around.

However, many reports continue to suggest that Giannis isn’t guaranteed to stay put in Milwaukee. Depending on how the Bucks go about constructing next year’s roster, the door is still open for a trade request. It’s a situation the Detroit Pistons will have to keep an eye on.

The Toronto Raptors are the Latest Link to the Giannis Sweepstakes

We’ve heard plenty about the San Antonio Spurs out West, which wouldn’t have much impact on the Pistons next year. With the Raptors potentially popping up as Giannis suitors once again, that could be a situation that would impact the Pistons and the rest of the East’s postseason contenders.

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) reach for the ball in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"I don't know if it will happen but I do know there is mutual interest between Antetokounmpo and the Raptors,” writes the Toronto Star’s Doug Smith. “The wild card is cost.”

ESPN Brian Windhorst added some more fuel to the rumors by suggesting that the Raptors are a team starting to make noise about “looking for a big fish.” If Antetokounmpo is available, he’ll be the top trade candidate, considering he was in the league’s MVP race just this past season.

Milwaukee could remain a playoff contender in the post-Giannis era, depending on the returning package. If Toronto acquires him, they would undoubtedly see their odds of competing in the playoffs next season shoot up.

In 2024-2025, the Raptors finished with a 30-52 record. They placed 11th, missing the final Play-In spot by a handful of games.

Unlike the Raptors, the Pistons aren’t expected to make any major changes to their roster after notching the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. While they’ve been linked to some notable names like Naz Reid and Myles Turner, the potential pathway to landing them could be too complicated to make it happen. The same could certainly be said about Antetokounmpo, who would cost way too much for the Pistons at this time.

Milwaukee sending Antetokounmpo out West would be a good scenario for the Pistons. Keeping him within the conference in this scenario would allow for the Raptors to become another threat.

