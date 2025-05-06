Potential NBA Trade Target Could Make ‘Life Easier’ for Pistons Star
After a first-round exit, the Detroit Pistons saw their impressive 2024-2025 NBA season close earlier than they had hoped. While it left the team with a disappointed feeling initially, the Pistons have to feel good heading into the summer.
But there’s a difference between feeling good and feeling content. The Pistons should celebrate the fact that they blew away expectations, but they shouldn’t get too comfortable. Now, the bar is raised, and with that, comes higher expectations.
There will be pressure from the outside for the Pistons to make some notable moves to keep a strong support system around Cade Cunningham. While ranking potential trade pieces, Bleacher Report rated Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson as the top target.
“If the Pistons go searching for a four this summer, they'll want shooting, versatility, length and, in a perfect world, at least some scoring and creation from that position. Johnson just so happens to check every box, which is why the Nets have held onto a high asking price for him,” BR’s Zach Buckley wrote.
For some time, Johnson has been a bright spot on a struggling Nets team. Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Johnson was an intriguing trade target for many competitive organizations, but the Nets didn’t seem to seriously consider moving on from him.
If they decide to really launch a rebuild this summer, Johnson would be a name to keep an eye on, as the veteran forward still holds enough value to have playoff-caliber teams interested.
Last season, Johnson started 57 games for the Nets. He averaged 19 points while shooting 39 percent from three.
Acquiring the 28-year-old Johnson would mean potentially moving on from Tobias Harris. Just last summer, the Pistons signed Harris to a two-year deal. Being on an expiring deal, Harris could be seen as a potential trade candidate. However, the Pistons have appreciated Harris’s veteran leadership, improved defense, and overall playoff experience.
Johnson could be an offensive upgrade over Harris. Throughout his six-year career, Johnson has averaged 39 percent from three on nearly six attempts per game. He has 38 postseason matchups under his belt. In those games, Johnson averaged 10 points while shooting 42 percent from three.
“Before he was posting loud numbers in Brooklyn, he was making valuable contributions on some really good Phoenix Suns teams. He would, without question, make Cunningham's life easier, and shouldn't that be the ultimate goal of anyone Detroit adds?” Buckley added.
Well, that’s a valid point. The Pistons desperately needed floor spacers around Cunningham after the 14-68 year. By adding Tim Hardaway Jr., Tobias Harris, and Malik Beasley, Detroit made a night-and-day difference. Depending on how the Pistons view the soon-to-be 33-year-old Harris from a long-term standpoint, Johnson could be an interesting target as the offseason plays out.