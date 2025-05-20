Potential Pistons Draft Target Compared to 10-year NBA Journeyman
Over the past few years, the Detroit Pistons have picked at the top of the NBA Draft on numerous occasions. However, that will not be the case this year. Not only do they not have a lottery selection, but they won't be selecting in the first round at all.
The Pistons' pick this year belongs to the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving them without an early selection in what many have dubbed a strong class. Instead, Trajan Langdon will be tasked with trying to land a viable talent in the second round. Detroit's lone pick in the 2025 draft will be at No. 37 overall.
Earlier this week, the people at Bleacher Report put out a fresh edition of their 2025 mock draft. With their second-round pick, the Pistons went with Australian prospect Alex Toohey. For his NBA player comparison, journeyman forward Bojan Bogdanovic was the player his game resembles the most.
Alex Toohey finished the season doubling his three-point makes from last year. And the shooting improvement showed at the NBA combine. At 6'9", his range, off-ball finishing and wing mobility should make him one of the top options after the first round finishes.
Bogdanovic is far from a flashy name, but is someone a prospect should still aspire to be like. Not only did he hang around the league for a decade, but he averaged 18 to 21 points per game for numerous seasons when given a prominent role.
Bogdanovic being Toohey's comp is slightly ironic, as the Pistons were one of his last stops in the NBA. The veteran forward spent a year-and-a-half in Detroit before being dealt to the New York Knicks at the 2024 trade deadline.
As for Toohey, he averaged 10.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 1.3 APG in 29 games for Sydney this season.