Potential Pistons Trade Target Unlikely to Get Extension
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons are going to have the largest amount of cap space in the NBA. With this financial flexibility, they could go one of two route. They can outbid the competition in free agency, or absorb a large salary via a trade.
If Detroit were to go the trade route, Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans is a name to watch. The former All-Star's name has popped up a lot in rumors, and recent reports suggest he could be made available.
In a recent story for The Athletic, William Guillory shared his thoughts on the Pelicans possibly moving on from Ingram. While discussing the topic, he cited that it seems unlikely the star forward receives a contract extension this summer.
Ingram, who turns 27 in September, is eligible for a four-year, $208 million extension this summer. Considering their current and future financial situation, the Pelicans are unlikely to offer him that maximum deal this offseason, league sources tell The Athletic.
Ingram just wrapped up his fifth straight season of averaging 20 points per game or more. In 64 games with New Orleans, he posted averages of 20.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 5.7 APG.
If New Orleans does decide to field trade offers for Ingram, the Pistons should be among the teams interested. Not only can they easily take on his contract, but he fills a key area of need for them.
Aside from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons have few options when it comes to reliable scoring options. Bringing in a proven scorer like Ingram can help alleviate some of the offensive pressures put on the former No. 1 pick. Along with being able to score on all three levels, Ingram can also provide playmaking next to Cunningham too.
At 27-years-old, Ingram isn't that much farther ahead timeline wise. As he's in the prime of his career now, Detroit could view him as someone who could help speed up their rebuild.