Sacramento Kings Star Questionable vs Detroit Pistons
Thursday’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings could miss a key player for the home team. Domantas Sabonis’ playing status is currently up in the air.
According to the official NBA injury report, Sabonis is questionable on Thursday. He is dealing with an illness heading into the matchup.
It’s worth noting that Sabonis was reportedly not present at Sacramento’s shootaround on Thursday morning. Typically, that’s a sign a player is on pace to miss a matchup. However, that’s not a guarantee. The Kings are operating with the idea that Sabonis remains a 50/50 shot to play.
So far this season, Sabonis has just two absences in 30 games. Back in mid-November, the star veteran missed a matchup against the Utah Jazz and the following game against the Atlanta Hawks.
When Sabonis returned to the court, he checked in for 40 minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers. Since then, Sabonis has appeared in 15 consecutive games for the Kings. He’s been averaging 35 minutes on the floor.
Currently, the Kings are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Since December started, Sacramento is 4-6. In games without Sabonis this season, the Kings are 1-2.
In 28 games this year, Sabonis has averaged 21 points per game on 60 percent shooting from the field. He remains a three-point threat, as he’s knocking down threes at a 42 percent clip on two attempts per game. Along with his scoring, Sabonis has averaged 14 rebounds and six assists per game.
The Pistons and the Kings are set to tip off at 10 PM ET. Sabonis’ status remains up in the air.