Scottie Barnes Playing Status vs Detroit Pistons Revealed
Following a brief two-game road trip, the Detroit Pistons find themselves back on their home floor Monday. Next up on the schedule is a rematch against the Toronto Raptors.
These teams last squared off back on November 15th in Toronto as part of the Group Phase round of the NBA Cup. Things would end up going down to the wire, but the Pistons were able to walk out with 99-95 victory.
When these teams first met, the Raptors were without the services of one of their best players. However, that will not be the case on Monday. Scottie Barnes has since returned from suffering an orbital fracture and is not on the inury report.
Since returning, Barnes has quickly returned to be an all-around talent. In his last outing, the former All-Star posted a stat line of 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
With Barnes back in the lineup, the Pistons are going to be facing a more competitive Raptors squad this time around. If they want to secure a second win over Toronto, Detroit will need another strong outing from their core players.
In the first matchup between these two teams, Malik Beasley led the charge with 20 points. Cade Cunningham also put together a good outing, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists.
Heading into Monday's game, the Raptors have one of the worst records in the Eastern Conference at 4-13. Even with Barnes returning, they are still a team in the early stages of their re-tooling. The Pistons have the talent to take care of business on their home floor, and shouldn't waste this opportunity to try and get one step closer to getting back to .500.