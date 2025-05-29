Sharpshooting Forward Named 'Dream' Trade Target for Pistons
Fresh off a season that ended with a playoff berth, the Detroit Pistons are sure to remain aggressive when it comes to potential roster upgrades. As the offseason looms, one veteran forward has been dubbed an ideal trade candidate for Trajan Langdon and the front office.
Earlier this week, the staff at Bleacher Report came up with three "dream" targets for each team this offseason. Among the players brought up for the Pistons was Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Cam Johnson. The 29-year-old is fresh off his best year in the pros, averaging just shy of 19 points per game in 57 appearances.
Holiday gives Detroit a veteran guard with championship experience while Johnson would help ignite a 3-point attack that ranked in the bottom half in both total makes and efficiency this season.
From a fit standpoint, Johnson is the perfect type of player for the Pistons to go after. As someone who is at their best when attacking defenses as a kick-out option, he is a strong complement to Cade Cunningham. Johnson has also shown he can put up big scoring numbers in an expanded role, which also helps Detroit as they continue to climb the ranks in the NBA.
Coming off a career year himself, Cunningham is going to be someone teams scheme to slow down moving forward. With that in mind, the Pistons need to surround him with players capable of making plays when called upon. Johnson is someone who could be that for Detroit as a reliable outside shooter who can make opponents pay for sagging off him.
Based on the numbers Malik Beasley put up this season, it's evident that three-point specialists will thrive playing alongside a facilitator in Cunningham. Between his size and shooting ability, Johnson is someone who would be an instant upgrade to the roster. Depending on what kind of asking price the Nets have for the veteran forward, he is someone who should be on Langdon's radar this summer.