Should Detroit Pistons Monitor Market of 2 Key NBA Veterans?
When it comes to the Detroit Pistons, a blockbuster deal seems unlikely. Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to cost multiple key core players and notable draft assets. Zion Williamson brings a lot of uncertainty to the health department, and Kevin Durant is aging beyond Detroit’s timeline.
Detroit President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon won’t guarantee the Pistons will stay out of the blockbuster market, but there have been indications that the Pistons are more likely to run it back rather than shake up the roster.
Looking at the slightly less exciting, but still intriguing market, there are two names to keep an eye on as summer approaches. According to Marc Stein, Chris Paul and Lonzo Ball are names to monitor, specifically for the Dallas Mavericks, who are looking for a “starting-caliber” point guard.
Should the Detroit Pistons Consider Getting in on the Market?
By now, some Pistons fans have already begun selling themselves on the idea of the organization making a move to acquire Derrick White from the Boston Celtics. At this stage of the offseason, White seems to be the least likely trade candidate of the group that includes Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.
While Holiday would be an interesting addition for Detroit, he’s not on the friendliest of contracts. Plus, he’s spent the past five seasons as the primary ball-handler of the Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. In no scenario should the Pistons ask Cade Cunningham to move off the ball.
Chris Paul is an interesting name for Detroit, considering his veteran leadership has done well for younger rosters in the past. Last year, Detroit landed a big boost by adding multiple seasoned vets, who bought into JB Bickerstaff’s system. Paul could be a stellar floor general off the bench, even at 40.
However, it’s unclear if Paul would be willing to take a backseat to Cunningham. Just last season, Paul started all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs. If a team like Dallas is willing to come to the table with a starting opportunity, then they have an upper hand on a team like Detroit in that scenario.
Unlike Paul, Lonzo Ball has had his fair share of links to the Pistons in the past. Clearly, there wasn’t a lot of fire where there was smoke, as the Pistons didn’t get close to taking Ball out of Chicago, but it appears that Lonzo is going to be another potential trade piece frequently hitting the rumor mill this year.
The injury history is scary, but Ball at least showed that there is still gas left in the tank after two years off due to a knee injury. Last season, Ball appeared in 35 games. He averaged eight points on 34 percent shooting from three, and dished out three assists per game.
In the past, Ball seemed like a logical fit for a Detroit bench that could use more ball-handling beyond Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. That should still be the case. If the Pistons can’t retain Dennis Schroder and miss on whoever else they’ll look to acquire in free agency. As a plan B, the Pistons should at least throw out a feeler for Ball, who is on a $10 million salary for next season.