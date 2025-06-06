Should Detroit Pistons Take a Look at Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis?
The Boston Celtics won’t be raising any banners next season. After a second-round exit in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, some tough changes have to be considered. Several players have been viewed as potential trade candidates out of Boston over the past few weeks. Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and a Detroit Pistons fan favorite, Derrick White, have all been tossed out there.
As the NBA Finals approach, it seems Porzingis is growing as a likely candidate to get dealt, as he’s entering the final year of his contract and is owed $30.7 million. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, "several executives around the league believe Boston will explore the trade market" for Porzingis.
Should the Detroit Pistons Consider a Potential Move for Porzingis?
Late last week, the Pistons were linked to two potential free agents, Naz Reid and Myles Turner. While the Pistons have prioritized high-volume three-point shooters recently, a report suggested that more versatility in the frontcourt is something the Pistons are exploring.
Reid has a player option on his deal he could pick up. If not, the Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to explore a deal to keep him around. As for Turner, he’s expected to work out a long-term contract with the Indiana Pacers, and if he doesn’t, he’ll be the top free agent on the market, where the Pistons are unlikely to compete for his services.
Could Porzingis become a Plan B?
The Celtics center fits the mold of a versatile big. In 42 games last year, Porzingis averaged 20 points on 48 percent shooting from the field. He attempted six threes per game, averaging 41 percent from deep. Along with his scoring, Porzingis averaged seven rebounds, two blocks, and two assists.
Then again, health has been a consistent concern throughout Porzingis’ career, and his recent playoff struggles due to his most recent setback has left a lot of question marks surrounding the 29-year-old one-time champion.
Uncertainty in the availability department, mixed with the high salary and the price to pay to acquire him, should be enough to convince the Pistons to avoid that lane.