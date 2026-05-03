Pistons Quotes and Notes: What Cade Cunningham Said Following Pistons Game 6 Comeback

Trailing the Orlando Magic 60-38 at halftime, a majority of Detroit Pistons fans thought their season was coming to a close in the first round for the second consecutive season, this time as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons, however, had different plans as they stormed back in the second half, overcoming a 24-point deficit to win 93-79 and force a Game 7 back in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

While the Pistons capitalized on tough defense, Cunningham’s 19-point fourth quarter also fueled Detroit's historic playoff comeback, leaving Magic fans at the Kia Center in frustration and stunned silence.

Cunningham finished the Game 6 win for the Pistons, leading the team with 32 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Here’s what Cunningham had to say following the Pistons Game 6 comeback victory.

On Comeback Victory:

“Fight to see another day. Never say die mentality. I mean, that’s who we are, we weren't going to lay down for anything. We went into the locker room. We had a big hill to climb, but it was still a lot of confidence in the room that we were going to do it all together, and we were going to find a way out.”

Biggest Adjustment in the Last Two Games:

“Just digging deep, having your back against the wall, really shows who you are. There’s been a lot of adversity so far in this series, and I think we’ve learned a lot about who we are as a team and individually. It’s been a fun series, we want to get back to the crib and handle our business at home.”

What Worked Defensively For Pistons Down the Stretch:

“Just executing the system. I mean, that’s really it, executing our system, our intensity picked up and rebounded the basketball.”

Team Mood at Halftime:

“It was quiet for a little bit. The message was that we still believe that we can get back in the game and win the game. It was just going to be by chipping away at it, cutting it down to 11, then cutting it down to 6, then taking the lead, and all that stuff can happen fast in the game. Just trusting our defense and working our way back into it. It took a group effort by believing in that same goal, and everybody in the locker room did, and I think that’s what allowed us to do what we did tonight.”

The Effect Paul Reed Has on Pistons:

“It’s really incredible how hard he works; he works harder than anybody you’ll find, just as hard as the hardest workers you know. Anytime his number's called, he’s ready to go, comes right out there and imposes himself on the game. I don’t think there’s any situation where he’s not going to bring some type of productivity to the floor. Tonight his name was called, he comes out there gets a couple of offensive rebounds to get us going, gets us extra possessions, scores the ball for us, he makes all his adjustments defensively, just does a lot, he’s always been that way for us, it’s like a safety blanket that we always have.”