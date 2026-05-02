Pistons Player Grades: Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris Performance Against Magic

The Detroit Pistons refused to let their season end yesterday and delivered one of the most extraordinary performances at the Kia Center, defeating the Orlando Magic 93-79 in Game 6 of the first-round series.

Detroit turned things up defensively, controlled the glass, and completely flipped the script diminishing a 24-point deficit.

With this standout win in the books, let's break down the grades for the Pistons.

Cade Cunningham: A+

Cade Cunningham was truly the captain of the ship. In another epic performance, the All-Star finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and one block. Whenever Detroit needed a bucket, he delivered in crunch time.

Tobias Harris: A-

The veteran delivered a strong supporting performance with a 22-point, 10 rebound double-double. While production was not perfect (7-of-20 shooting), many of his baskets came during momentum-shifting runs.

Ausar Thompson: B+

Thompson was everywhere defensively and impacted the game in more than one way, and came up big with four blocks. While he only scored 4 points, he still made his presence known by grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out six assists. His grittiness played a major role in sparking Detroit’s turnaround.

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard-forward Ausar Thompson (9) shoots the ball against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Jalen Duren: B

Duren scored eight points and added nine rebounds while battling inside. His physicality helped Detroit dominate the boards with a 52-38 rebounding advantage over the Magic.

Duncan Robinson: A-

Robinson supplied crucial floor spacing, and knocked down four three-pointers, one of them being a dagger late in the fourth quarter that put the Pistons up 13 points that forced an immediate Orlando Magic timeout.

Paul Reed: A

Throughout the regular season, Reed made it clear that he brings the energy whenever he checks in, and yesterday’s playoff game, was no different. In just 11 minutes, he posted six points, six boards, and three blocks while providing relentless hustle straight off the bench.

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center-forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) dribbles the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Daniss Jenkins: C+

Jenkins struggled to find an offensive rhythm, shooting 2-of-7 from the field. However, he still gave Detroit invaluable ball-handling minutes and helped take pressure off of Cunningham.

Overall, this was certainly a statement win for Detroit. Now, the Pistons will return home with a lot of flow, confidence, and a chance to finish one of the most incredible turnarounds after trailing 3-1 in the series.

Game 7 will be live from the Little Caesars Arena tomorrow. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC, and will also stream on the Fubo and ESPN app.