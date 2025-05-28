Should Detroit Pistons Target Boston Celtics Standout?
If the Detroit Pistons wanted to take a shot in the trade market this summer, the Boston Celtics could have a couple of candidates they might consider targeting.
Right now, the most popular target that fans are pounding the table for is Derrick White. However, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggests that Jrue Holiday should be the Boston-based player the Pistons view as a “dream target.”
Why Jrue Holiday Makes Sense for the Pistons as a Trade Target
“Holiday gives Detroit a veteran guard with championship experience,” Swartz explained.
Before Boston landed Holiday, he had several teams in heavy pursuit of his services once it became clear the Milwaukee Bucks were willing to part ways with the two-way standout.
For the Celtics, Holiday was a critical addition. During his first season running the point in Boston, Holiday and the Celtics won the NBA Finals. He finished that year by averaging 13 points on 43 percent shooting from three, along with averaging five rebounds and five assists. Holiday maintained his defensive dominance, landing second-team All-Defensive honors again.
Savy veteran additions went a long way for the Pistons in 2024-2025. Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Malik Beasley weren’t stars with their previous teams, but they gave a young and struggling Pistons team a major boost. Being a solid locker room fit at all of his previous stops, Holiday doesn’t carry a personality that could add tension. In fact, he would probably be great from a chemistry standpoint.
Why Avoiding Jrue Holiday Makes Sense for the Pistons
With Cade Cunningham running the point for the Pistons, Holiday would have to go back to the role he served during his final seasons in New Orleans. Holiday would be a great backup point guard option, and has been productive in a limited role as a shooting guard recently.
But the Pistons are all about their timeline. If they are investing a lot in players, they are going to lean more toward the young guys, who have a lot of time left. For Holiday, time is beginning to work against him.
When the 2025-2026 NBA season commences, Holiday will be 35. He’s got at least two seasons of playing on a salary that exceeds $32 million, and will head into the 2027 offseason with a $37.2 million player option.
In order to acquire Holiday, the Pistons would likely have to part ways with young talent and other assets. So far, Trajan Langdon has made it clear that shaking up the current roster by moving off of homegrown talent isn’t something the Pistons’ front office is interested in doing.