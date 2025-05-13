Should the Pistons Target Former All-Star With 'Negative' Trade Value?
When it comes to improving the roster this offseason, trades are the most likely outcome for the Detroit Pistons. Armed with draft capital and young talent, Trajan Langdon has the assets at his disposal to swing a big deal. However, the right one has to come about.
Ahead of the 2025 offseason, the people at Bleacher Report put together a list of NBA stars they feel have 'negative' trade value. Among those who made an appearance on this list is Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. Over the next four years, the former All-Star is set to earn over $196 million.
One Eastern Conference executive even called Markkanen's contract the worst in the league. That's probably hyperbolic, but that's how several teams feel.
Should they decide to move on from Markkanen, the Jazz have plenty of other franchises to negotiate with. Markkanen may have enough of a market to get a deal done, but the size of his contract is larger than it should be.
If the Pistons were to seek out a buy-low option in the trade market, Markkanen is a player worth strongly considering. Though his contract is sizable, he'd be a complementary piece who could easily slot in alongside Cade Cunningham.
With the ability to play either forward position, the Pistons could maintain lineup flexibility if they were to acquire Markkanen. Also, a jumbo-sized sharpshooter, he can play alongside every member of the core without hindering anyone's development.
Markkanen is coming off a down year, averaging 19.0 PPG across 47 appearances. Prior to this, he had two straight seasons averaging at least 23 points and shooting 39% from beyond the arc. If Markkanen could get back to this level of production, he'd be a reliable second option behind Cunningham as the Pistons look to continue rising to prominence in the East.
As of now, the Jazz have shown no willingness to part ways with Markkanen. Though as they continue to stockpile the roster with promising young talent, they could have a change of heart. In the event the Jazz did ever decide to gauge his trade markets, the Pistons should be one of the first teams in line with an offer.