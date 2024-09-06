Six-Time NBA All-Star Reportedly Removed From NBA 2K25
This week, the NBA 2K franchise will release its newest game. Ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, it has been revealed that two former Detroit Pistons standouts will not be available in the game due to a lack of rights to use the players’ likenesses.
According to Sportskeeda, former Pistons forward Blake Griffin is among the group of players excluded from the game. The six-time NBA All-Star recently called it a career.
In 2009, Griffin entered the NBA as the top pick coming out of Oklahoma. He was taken by the LA Clippers. Debuting one year after getting selected, Griffin quickly established himself as an NBA star in year one by averaging 23 points and 12 rebounds in 82 games of action.
Griffin spent a large chunk of his career playing for the Clippers. He competed in LA for seven full seasons. During his eighth year, Griffin was dealt to the Pistons after appearing in 33 games. The Clippers landed Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, and draft picks for Griffin.
During the rest of the 20117-2018 run, Griffin played 25 games for the Pistons. He averaged 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists down the stretch of the year.
The 2018-2019 season was by far Griffin’s most notable body of work in Detroit. For 75 games, he led the way with 25 points per outing while recording eight rebounds per game. Griffin helped the Pistons clinch a playoff berth.
Unfortunately, his postseason run was short-lived. Griffin missed two of the four games and underwent surgery to repair his knee following the run. He would appear in just 38 games for the Pistons over the next two seasons. In March of 2021, Griffin’s contract was bought out.
Over the next two seasons, the veteran competed for the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics. Last year, Griffin spent the 2023-2024 season as a free agent. He officially announced his retirement back in April.