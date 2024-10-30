Sixers Missing 2 All-Stars Ahead of Clash vs Detroit Pistons
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons’ quest for a win continues against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road. The Pistons are taking on a Sixers team that’s missing a pair of All-Stars.
On Tuesday, the Sixers landed in some hot water with the league. Since the seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for every game so far, the NBA launched an investigation after he missed the Wednesday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The week-long investigation resulted in a six-figure fine for the Sixers. Embiid, who is managing his knee injury after getting surgery last season, is dealing with an undisclosed condition. He has missed Philly’s first three games, and will make it four in a row against the Pistons on Wednesday.
Philadelphia also anticipates being without the nine-time All-Star Paul George. During the Sixers’ preseason run, George injured his knee. The setback seems to be minor, as George was diagnosed with a bone bruise, but he’s still working his way back into the lineup.
The combination of Embiid and George surely would’ve been a handful for a struggling Pistons team.
Still, the Sixers pose a notable threat to Detroit. Even without George and Embiid, the Sixers are led by a one-time All-Star in Tyrese Maxey. Just a few days ago, Maxey led the Sixers to an overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers. One week ago, the Pistons came up short against Indiana.
Detroit put up a good fight, but couldn’t close out the Pacers while on top. They took on their first loss of the year with a score of 115-109. Three games later, they are staring at an 0-4 record.
Meanwhile, the Sixers are looking to even their record at 2-2, while extending a long win streak against Detroit. Last season, the Sixers swept the Pistons. They extended a multi-season win streak to eight in a row with a dominant April 9 win.
Facing an Embiid-George-less team, the Pistons hope to snap the streak this week.