Stephen A Goes Wild Over Kevin Durant Potentially Joining Pistons

KD to the Pistons? Stephen A. Smith would like to see it happen.

Justin Grasso

Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
With the official start of the 2025 NBA offseason just weeks away, all eyes are on Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. While Durant is under contract with the team that snatched him up out of Brooklyn a few seasons ago, the overwhelming expectation is that he’ll be traded once again.

Where will Durant end up? That’s still a major question mark at this stage of the offseason.

This week, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith listed out his top five potential destinations for Durant. Coming fourth on the list was the Detroit Pistons. Once the segment reached the point of discussing a potential Durant-Detroit pairing, Smith went wild.

“KD with Cade… With Cade Cunningham?! You understand what I’m saying? With [Malik] Beasley shooting the threes? I mean, come on now! Come on now, I got to look at that!”

So far, Durant hasn’t had any links to the Pistons. As Detroit’s President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, continues to preach patience with the team’s timeline, his comments suggest the Pistons aren’t interested in taking a big swing to pair a superstar alongside Cade Cunningham.

At the same time, the Pistons seem interested in floor-spacing front-court players. Over the past week, the Pistons were rumored to have interest in Myles Turner, Naz Reid, and Santi Aldama. While those names aren’t in the same tier as Durant, the veteran power forward fits the mold as a stretch-four, knocking down 39 percent of his threes over the past 17 years. In 62 games last year, Durant attempted six threes per game. He shot at a 43 percent clip from deep.

Since Durant is owed $54.7 million next season, the likelihood of a trade between Phoenix and Detroit is low, especially since Durant could end up being just a one-year rental at this point. But if the Pistons are on the hunt for a versatile power forward, Durant is a name to keep an eye on. Just file that one away in the probably won’t happen category.

