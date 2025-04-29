Stephen A. Smith Gushes Over Knicks Star Ahead of Game 5 vs Pistons
Following a controversial no-call at the end of Game 4, the Detroit Pistons are staring down the brink of elimination. Ahead of a pivotal Game 5 Tuesday night, one longtime analyst praised a key member of the New York Knicks' roster.
During his career as a TV host, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy of his support for the New York Knicks. This was on full display during Tuesday's episode of First Take when he gave his thoughts on Game 5 with former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.
Ahead of the potential closeout game, Stephen A. was asked who he feels will be the best player on the court in Game 5. He went with Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns, applauding the work he's done on the offensive end in this series.
"Karl-Anthony Towns pulling up from the logo, being a 6'11 Steph Curry," Stephen A. said. "This is the kind of stuff that we need right now. This is special."
Towns has been a driving force for the Knicks against the Pistons, notching 27 or more points in each of the last two games. As Detroit prepares to keep their season alive, they'll need to do what they can to try and limit the All-Star center's impact.
When the Pistons secured a victory in Game 2, it was because of their ability to limit the supporting cast. Jalen Brunson did his thing, but nobody else around him was able to have a substantial impact. Now with their season on the line, Detroit's defense will have to try and yield similar results.
In the case of Towns, Tobias Harris has the chance to be an X-factor for the Pistons. He's been tasked with defending him for most of this series and has held his own. He'll look to limit the Knicks star at all costs Tuesday as the Pistons attempt to take the series back to Detroit for Game 6.