Stephen A. Smith Rants About Pistons-Knicks’ Bizarre Ending
The New York Knicks got away with one at the end of their Game 4 matchup against the Detroit Pistons. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith doesn’t necessarily disagree with the popular narrative that Tim Hardaway Jr. was fouled by Josh Hart on his buzzer-beater shot attempt, but he has a request for those constantly getting frustrated about the no-call: Stop whining.
Would Smith feel the same way if the tables were turned? Probably not. After all, Smith’s Knicks fandom is well known at this point in his career, but he had a point that he wanted to get off his chest with a fiery rant on Monday.
“Of course. Listen, it was a foul. He got fouled. No doubt about it,” Smith said on ESPN.
“…They were letting them play all game long! That’s the one thing we can’t ignore in all of this. Consistency with that regard. It’s not like they were calling this, and then they missed that call. I saw plenty of plays on both ends of the floor where cats were getting mugged and the official said, ‘Ya’ll playing today!’
It was stated throughout Sunday’s broadcast several times during the second half that the referees were letting them play. In a physical matchup, stoppages were becoming rare down the stretch, as the Pistons and the Knicks engaged in an intense battle for Game 4.
By the end of the game, both teams finished the matchup with 17 fouls. Unfortunately for Detroit, they were told twice by the NBA that an 18th call on the Knicks should’ve been during the most important shot of the game.
At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter now. The Pistons have no choice but to move forward and try to scratch and claw their way back into the series.
After Sunday’s controversial sequence, which resulted in a Detroit loss, the Pistons are going back to New York with a 1-3 deficit on Tuesday night. If they can win Game 5, the Knicks will have to go back to Detroit on Thursday night. A loss for the Pistons would send them back to Detroit by themselves, giving them the green light to begin preparing for the 2025-2026 NBA season.