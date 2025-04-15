Stephen A. Smith Weighs in on Pistons' Playoff Matchup vs Knicks
Over the weekend, the Detroit Pistons' playoff fate was officially sealed. After things didn't go their way against the Milwaukee Bucks, they are slotted in as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Now, they begin preparing for a first-round matchup against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.
The Knicks clearly have the experience factor, but the Pistons shouldn't be fully counted out in this series. One thing they have going for them is they took care of business against New York all season.
Detroit won three of the four matchups between these teams, with multiple victories coming on the road at Madison Square Garden. The postseason is a drastically different atmosphere, but it's clear the Pistons are a team the Knicks have trouble with.
While he covers the league as a whole, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about the soft spot he shares for the Knicks. During his appearance on NBA Countdown Sunday, the longtime ESPN host gave his thoughts on this impending first-round matchup. Stephen A. is still siding with his beloved Knicks but didadmit he is worried about this new-look Pistons squad.
"I'm still going to pick them to win this series of course, but it's more emotional," Stephen A. said. "What I don't like most about this matchup for the Knicks is that Detroit seems to have what the Knicks had last year. And that's that grit, that grind. They'll make it ugly."
As the more inexperienced team, the Pistons are going to have to rely on their hard-nosed approach if they want any shot at slowing down the All-Star duo of Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Detroit now has roughly a week to get themselves ready mentally and physically for the playoffs, with Game 1 set to tip off on Saturday night.