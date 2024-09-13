Three-Time All-Star Compliments Detroit Pistons Guard
The 2024 offseason has been a memorable one for Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. As he enters his fourth season in the NBA, Cunningham is one of the latest NBA players to ink a long-term contract that’s in the league’s max range.
Considering the state of the Pistons, and Cunningham’s lack of seasonal accolades, the Pistons’ decision to offer Cunningham such a large contract at this time didn’t come without criticism.
Still, that hasn’t swayed some of the NBA’s biggest stars from making it clear that Cunningham is a tough guard in the league.
During a recent appearance on ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game,’ Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young acknowledged some of the best players in the game in his eyes. While Cunningham wasn’t in his top five, the Pistons guard was an honorable mention despite the state of his team.
“It’s a different guard every night, you know what I’m saying?” Young stated. “Even if you think of the worst team, the Pistons, they’ve got Cade Cunningham. He ain’t no slouch, you know what I’m saying? It’s tough every night.”
The hoops world understands Cunningham hasn’t been in the place as a young star trying to develop and hit his stride. When Cunningham reached the NBA in 2021, he was the top pick in the NBA Draft to a Pistons team that won the lottery with its original pick.
Since netting the top pick in 2021, the Pistons have remained in top-pick territory as a result of their consistent struggles. Although they didn’t garner the No. 1 pick again in 2024, Detroit finished the season with a league-low 14 wins. Even with that, Cunningham remains a bright spot.
Through his first 138 NBA games, Cunningham has averaged 20 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. His shot is still a work in progress, but he improved his efficiency last year, knocking down 45 percent of his field goals, 36 percent of his threes, and 87 percent of his free throws.
Cunningham is still working his way into the NBA’s All-Star conversation at this stage in his career, but many assume his time will come. As for Young, he keeps Cunningham as an honorable mention in the toughest guards while noting Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic as the toughest at this time.