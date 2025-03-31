Timberwolves Coach Jabs at Detroit Pistons Following Viral Brawl
The Detroit Pistons are one of the biggest storylines in the NBA this weekend, and not for their massive turnaround this season. Their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday reached a fever pitch en route to seven people being ejected.
It had been a chippy affair from both sides from the opening tip, with things drastically escalating early in the second quarter. Things began with a small back-and-forth between Naz Reid and Ron Holland before quickly going off the deep end.
The two players engaged in some trash talk following a play at the rim, which led to Donte DiVincenzo getting involved. He proceeded to get tangled up with Holland, which led to more people from both sides getting involved. From there, the massive pileup went barreling into the stands before eventually being broken up. By the end, players and coaches from each team saw themselves removed from the matchup.
As expected, this altercation was a primary talking point for both teams during postgame media availabilities. While giving his thoughts on the situation, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch slightly jabbed at the Pistons. He belives that the majority of the escalating was done from Detroit players.
"Two guys went at it and spilled over into the crowd, which was super dangerous," Finch said postgame. "Obviously it just kept escalating and escalating, mostly from their side, to be honest with you. I thought leading up to that, that the game was way too physical."
After the dust settled from this viral brawl, it would be the Timberwolves who went on to take care of business. Led by Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, they handed Detroit a 123-104 loss.