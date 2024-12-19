Tobias Harris’ Final Playing Status for Detroit Pistons vs Jazz
When the Detroit Pistons wrapped up their Monday night overtime victory against the Miami Heat, the head coach, JB Bickerstaff, mentioned he was under the impression that Tobias Harris’ recent setback was not severe enough to keep him off the court for long.
As expected, Bickerstaff’s assumption was correct.
When the Pistons return to the court to take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, Harris will be available as he’s been cleared for action.
According to the injury report, Harris is dealing with a thumb sprain. He was upgraded to probable after Wednesday’s practice session.
Without Harris on Monday against Miami, the Pistons came out on top with a one-point victory. The Pistons rolled out the second-year forward Ausar Thompson to start in place of the veteran sharpshooter.
This year, Harris has started in all 25 games he appeared in for the Pistons. He’s been hitting on 45 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 34 percent of his threes to average 14 points per game. In addition, he’s been averaging seven rebounds and two assists.
Will Jaden Ivey Return to Action?
Leading up to the matchup against the Miami Heat, Jaden Ivey wasn’t believed to be dealing with any setbacks. The veteran guard was not on the injury report.
Just minutes before the Pistons tipped off with the Heat, Ivey was a late scratch. According to the team, he was dealing with knee soreness.
This time around, Ivey was on the injury report heading into the game against the Utah Jazz. The third-year guard was diagnosed with left knee inflammation. While the Pistons didn’t want to rule him out right away, they doubted his playing status on Thursday.
Sure enough, Ivey will not get a chance to play against Utah. He’s been ruled out for the second game in a row. Thursday will mark the third absence for Ivey this year.
Without Ivey, the Pistons have been starting Malik Beasley. While Ivey’s 17 points and four assists per game have been productive this year, Beasley has done an excellent job filling in when he’s out.