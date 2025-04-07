Tobias Harris’ Final Status for Pistons-Kings
Following a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies over the weekend, the Detroit Pistons will be back on the floor on Monday night to host the Sacramento Kings. The Pistons hoped to get a key contributor back in the mix, as the starting forward Tobias Harris missed the last two games.
Lately, Harris has been battling heel soreness. As a result of his recent setback, the veteran forward has sat out for four of the past five games. When Harris played against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, he checked out after 22 minutes of action. The Pistons checked him out and ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
On a good note, Harris was doing well offensively for the Pistons before checking out. He shot 5-8 from the field to score 10 points. He also collected four rebounds and two assists. The Pistons came up way short against the Thunder for their second-straight loss at the time.
Leading up to Monday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the Pistons listed Harris as questionable for the matchup.
Once again, Harris will be off the floor as he's officially ruled out for the night.
Before the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff addressed Harris’ recent string of absences.
"He’s getting better but we just want to make sure he’s right,” Bickerstaff told reporters, according to Omari Sankofa. “He knows what it takes for his body to be where it needs to be and we trust him."
The Pistons are gearing up for playoff basketball after securing a top-six seed last week. Harris is an important contributor to the team. Getting him to the postseason as healthy as possible is a priority.