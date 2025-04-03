Tobias Harris Leaves Pistons-Thunder Matchup Early
As the Detroit Pistons worked on forming a comeback against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, the team lost its starting forward, Tobias Harris, during the second half.
Lately, Harris has been dealing with an Achilles-related setback. It’s not serious enough to keep him off the floor for a while, but he’s missed some games recently.
On Wednesday night, the Pistons ruled out Harris after 22 minutes of action. The veteran was having an efficient night from the field, making five of his eight shots for 10 points. He also had four rebounds and two assists.
via @Pistons_PR: Tobias Harris (Right Achilles tendinopathy) will not return.
Heading into Wednesday’s game, Harris was listed on the injury report as probable to play. When he was seen getting up shots during the Pistons’ morning shootaround, it was becoming clear he was on pace to make his return.
Last week, Harris’ setback popped up ahead of the Pistons’ matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although Harris was left off of the injury report, the Pistons scratched him late. Detroit managed to pull off the upset win while shorthanded, defeating the Cavs 133-122.
Harris was probable to play in the following game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Once again, he was scratched right before the two teams tipped off. That time around, the Timberwolves lost 123-104.
The Pistons needed some additional help on Wednesday night, as they missed a handful of players, including Cade Cunningham, Ron Holland, Marcus Sasser, and Isaiah Stewart. Harris was a solid boost, but it appears he’s not back to one-hundred percent just yet.