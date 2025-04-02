Tobias Harris Shows Positive Sign of Returning for Pistons-Thunder
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons will return to action in Oklahoma. Although the Pistons plan to be shorthanded against the Oklahoma City Thunder, they could get a key player back in the mix as Tobias Harris has once again been upgraded on the injury report.
Hours before the Thunder and the Pistons are slated to tip-off, Harris was spotted putting in some work at the team’s shootaround session. It was a positive sign for his availability on Wednesday.
via @NatalieKerwin1: Tobias Harris getting some shots up this morning at shootaround in OKC. He is still listed as probable on the injury report (right achilles tendinopathy) #DetroitBasketball
While Harris is showing positive signs of potentially returning, a concerning trend formed recently. Last week, the veteran guard was ruled out as a late scratch ahead of the Pistons’ Friday night matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Fortunately, the Pistons managed to take down the Cavs while shorthanded as they collected a 133-122 victory. Harris was listed as probable going into Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. For the second game in a row, he was ruled out as a late scratch.
When the Pistons played the Thunder back on March 15, Harris appeared on the court for 34 minutes. He scored 18 points while coming down with seven rebounds. OKC defeated Detroit 113-107.
The Pistons could use all of the help they can get against a red-hot Thunder team on Wednesday. The team will be without Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser, and Ron Holland as they serve suspensions. Jaden Ivey and potentially Cade Cunningham will miss Wednesday’s action.
The Pistons and the Thunder are set for a 9:30 PM ET tip.