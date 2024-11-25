Toronto Raptors Rule Out Key Player vs Detroit Pistons
The Toronto Raptors are going to be down a key player when they face the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
According to the official NBA injury report, Gradey Dick is out with a left calf strain. The veteran suffered a setback in Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Sunday, the Raptors opened up a back-to-back set with the Cavs. For the most part, Dick was present, as he checked in for 31 minutes. During that time, the young veteran scored 18 points on 35 percent shooting. Late in the game, he left the court with an injury. Shortly after, the Raptors announced he wouldn’t return.
At that point, it was clear the Raptors could roll without the former first-round pick out of Kansas for the Monday night matchup in Detroit.
The last time the Pistons and the Raptors met was back on November 15. At the time, Dick started and played for 35 minutes. He struggled with his shot, making just 24 percent of his attempts from the field. From three, he shot just 1-10. Dick wrapped up that game with 16 points and five rebounds.
At the time, the Pistons defeated the Raptors with a four-point victory.
While Toronto remains shorthanded this time around, the Pistons have some injury concerns themselves. Late last week, the former No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, went down with an injury during the fourth quarter of the matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. He was ruled out shortly before the game went into overtime.
The Pistons would rule out Cunningham for the following game against the Orlando Magic. While they didn’t do the same for the Toronto matchup just yet, Cunningham is doubtful to play. He could be on pace to miss his second game of the season.
The Pistons and the Raptors will tip off at 7 PM ET.