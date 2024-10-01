Trajan Langdon Opens up on Detroit Pistons New Veteran Presence
For most of their rebuild, the Detroit Pistons have mainly filled their roster with lottery picks and other possible long-term prospects. However, upon taking over in the front office, Trajan Langdon has gone a different route.
With the Pistons cap space this summer, Langdon decided to bring a much-needed veteran presence to Detroit. Among those signed include journeyman forward Tobias Harris and sharpshooting guard Malik Beasley. Along with bringing complementary skill sets to the Pistons, they can also be anchors in the locker room from a leadership standpoint.
During his press conference at media day, Langdon was asked about the Pistons' new veteran presence. He feels these additions will help the young squad get through the marathon that is the regular season.
"We brought those guys in for exactly that reason, to help bolster not only the playing on the floor, but it’s a long season," Langdon told reporters. "Help guys go through the ups and downs and stay even-keeled."
Coming off a season where they had the league's worst record and went on a historic losing streak, bringing in experienced players should be a massive boost for the Pistons. It also helps that Harris and Beasley are two guys who have done it all during their time in the league.
Both veterans who have been on multiple teams, Harris and Beasley have been in just about every kind of locker rooms. They've also been with rebuilding squads and teams with their sights set on contention. With their rap sheets, they are vets who can call on a long list of experiences to help guide this group.
Leadership was certainly a driving factor in these signings, but this duo provides much more than that. Having Harris and Beasley on the floor will also help the Pistons improve from a competitive standpoint. The latter is a high-volume shooter who should help stretch defenses, and the former is a do-it-all forward who can be a primary offensive option behind Cade Cunningham.