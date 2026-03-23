How the Detroit Pistons Are Faring Without Cade Cunningham So Far

When the Detroit Pistons received the news that they would be without their star floor general Cade Cunningham for an extended period of time due to a collapsed lung, one of the biggest questions quickly became: how the team would respond to the adversity?

So far, Detroit has answered that question.

Behind their strong depth and a shared scoring load between multiple players, the Pistons have continued to find ways to win.

Players Answering the Call

One player that has stepped up is guard Daniss Jenkins, who recently thrived in a recent matchup against the Golden State Warriors, making an immediate impact with 22 points and eight assists. Having this level of production, especially with the responsibility of running the floor in place of Cunningham, is exactly what the Pistons will continue needing while their All-Star is sidelined.

Detroit continues to have efficiency in the front court from center Jalen Duren. Duren has taken a massive charge on both ends of the floor, contributing scoring, rebounding and inside defense that allow the Pistons to have an advantage when it comes to controlling the game’s tempo.

He’s the team’s second-leading scorer behind Cunningham and has not slowed up one bit. His continued dominance has played a major role in how well the team has been adjusting.

Mar 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Paul Reed is another big man that has been keeping his foot on the gas. Reed has finished among Detroit’s top three scorers in the past two games, providing 17 points against the Washington Wizards and 15 points against the Golden State Warriors. This is worth noting because contributions like that from role players have been valuable, becoming the difference in retaining momentum.

While Cunningham’s leadership and playmaking is certainly difficult to emulate, Detroit’s recent performances suggest the team has been faring well and does have all the right pieces to stay competitive. The Pistons still have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 51-19, and their recent win over the Golden State Warriors has secured a playoff berth.

What’s Coming Up?

The Pistons have a huge assignment tomorrow when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers, a team that will enter Little Caesars Arena on a nine-game winning streak. This is a matchup that presents an opportunity for the Pistons to prove that they can keep driving success, especially against a top three team in the Western Conference.

Tip-off will be slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.