Trajan Langdon Speaks on Detroit Pistons Trade Deadline Addition
With them shattering expectations in the first half of the season, some pegged the Detroit Pistons as a team to make big upgrades at the trade deadline. Trajan Langdon didn't make any home runs swings, but did maximize the team's abundance of open cap space. During his press conference Friday, he touched on the key addition to the Pistons' roster.
Of all the moves the Pistons made at the deadline, the biggest takeaway was acquiring veteran point guard Dennis Schroder. The NBA journeyman was rerouted to Detroit as part as the five-team deal that landed Jimmy Butler on the Golden State Warriors.
While speaking about Schroder, Langdon cited his previous stops in the league and the success he's had with multiple franchises. With his track record, they feel he is someone who can come in and help the Pistons compete the rest of the way.
"Dennis, coming in as a really young guy, working his way through different roles but still having success wherever he’s gone," Langdon told reporters. "His experience for sure, but obviously the ability on the court to go out and take pressure off of guys are things we’re looking forward to."
Schroder has bounced around a lot this season, suiting up for the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets. Across 47 total games, he is averaging 14.4 PPG and 5.5 APG while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.
In terms of fit, Schroder can fill a lot of roles for the Pistons. For starters, he can handle the backup point guard minutes, a key area of improvement for this roster. He is also someone who can play alongside Cade Cunningham and take scoring and playmaking responsibilities off his shoulders.
It isn't a flashy move in any sense, but Schroder brings more experience to this young Pistons team. He'll also likely be motivated after two teams passing on him. Overall, securing another vet who can provide a boost on both ends of the floor should be seen as a win for the Pistons.