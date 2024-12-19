Utah Jazz Star’s Injury Report Status vs Detroit Pistons
Thursday night’s game against the Utah Jazz offers the Detroit Pistons a chance to build a win streak after picking up a tight overtime victory against the Miami Heat.
Both the Pistons and the Jazz have lengthy injury reports ahead of tip-off on Thursday. On Utah’s side, their star guard Collin Sexton is listed on the injury report, along with seven other players.
Fortunately for the Jazz, Sexton is considered available to play. The veteran guard is dealing with a finger issue, but it hasn’t taken him off the court this season.
Sexton hasn’t missed a game for Utah this year. In the 25 games he played, Sexton has been averaging 28 minutes of playing time.
Throughout the season, the former first-rounder has averaged 16 points on 48 percent shooting from the field. From three, Sexton has attempted four shots per game from deep, averaging 42 percent.
Along with his scoring, Sexton has averaged two rebounds and three assists.
Throughout his career, Sexton has had 14 matchups against the Pistons. Most of those games have come when Sexton was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In the three games Sexton faced the Pistons as a member of the Jazz, the veteran has averaged 20 points on 46 percent shooting from the field. He also dished out 25 total assists across those three games.
Outside of Sexton, the Jazz listed Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, Taylor Hendricks, David Garcia Jones, Svi Mykhailiuk, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Cody Williams on the injury report. Mykhailiuk is questionable with a groin strain. Everybody else is out due to injury or G League assignment.
The Pistons and the Jazz are set to tip-off at 7 PM ET on Thursday.