Waived Detroit Pistons Guard Signs With OKC Thunder
On Monday, a Detroit Pistons developmental guard inked a deal to join the Oklahoma City Thunder’s organization.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Buddy Boeheim is set to land in OKC on an Exhibit 10 contract. Boeheim will get a chance to compete with the Thunder in the Summer League, and could be around for their training camp.
Boeheim entered the NBA in 2022 after a four-year run at Syracuse. During his senior season, he averaged 19 points and three assists while shooting 41 percent from the field.
The six-five guard went undrafted in 2022. After going through the 2022 NBA Draft without a call, Boeheim reached a two-way deal with the Pistons.
In his rookie effort, Boeheim appeared in ten games. He averaged nine minutes on the floor, struggling from the field in those outings by draining just 19 percent of his shots.
Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Boeheim landed a standard contract with the Pistons. Although he wasn’t planning to play on the main roster, he stuck with the organization’s G League affiliate.
Later on in the season, Boeheim reached a deal with the Pistons once again. In late February, following a series of roster changes due to the trade deadline, Boeheim joined the team on a standard contract. The opportunity issued him ten more games with the main roster.
During that stretch, Boeheim averaged three points on 31 percent shooting. He was spending roughly eight minutes on the court per game.
The Pistons moved on from Boeheim ahead of the 2024 free agency period. While he spent all of his professional career playing for Detroit and Motor City, Boeheim will give it a shot somewhere else, getting a chance to showcase himself for the OKC Thunder and its developmental squads.