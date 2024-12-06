What Does the Latest Brandon Ingram Update Mean for Detroit Pistons?
Brandon Ingram’s time with the New Orleans Pelicans could be coming to a close. As the veteran forward did not agree to an extension with the Pelicans over the offseason, he was once again viewed as a potential trade candidate going into the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Despite going into the new basketball year with high hopes, the Pelicans have been one of the league’s most disappointing teams. With bad luck in the health department, the Pelicans are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference and looking more and more like sellers by the day.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Ingram’s future is coming into “greater focus” in the coming weeks.
“Essentially, where this is going to go, it’s going to end in a trade or an extension,” Charania stated. “In the offseason, the two sides were not able to come to an agreement on an extension. … We will know in the coming months before the NBA trade deadline in February where this will go. It is expected that extension conversations will occur at some point as we get closer into January.”
Detroit Pistons fans have been pounding the table for a potential Ingram trade this year. As the Pistons recently locked Cade Cunningham up for the long haul, many want to see the Pistons start to get star shot creators around the prolific playmaker.
However, Ingram’s wants and needs might not fit in with the timeline of the Pistons.
“As of right now, I’m told Brandon Ingram wants to be a part of a winning, competitive environment situation,” Charania added. “The Pelicans have arguably the most competitive, deepest, winningest team that they’ve assembled on paper. We just have not seen their roster come together at all fully healthy this season.”
This is not to say the Pistons haven’t been competitive. Compared to their 14-win season last year, they’ve taken on an entirely new identity this season by winning 40 percent of their games through December and remaining ultra-competitive in the games they come up short in.
Still, Detroit’s revamped front office preached patience this offseason. The Play-In Tournament could be in their sights, but the Pistons haven’t been anywhere near the championship contender conversation in the Eastern Conference yet. Really, the situation isn’t all that different from the one Ingram has dealt with over the past few years in New Orleans.
The only advantage the Pistons might have in Ingram’s trade market is the familiarity between Trajan Langdon and Ingram. Beyond that, the 27-year-old seems to have his sights set on getting into a win-now situation.