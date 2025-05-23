All Pistons

What’s Malik Beasley’s Potential NBA Free Agency Market Value?

Could Malik Beasley get a similar contract as Malik Monk?

Justin Grasso

Mar 13, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Pistons have a major decision to make regarding Malik Beasley this summer. As his one-year deal expires, Beasley is set to hit the NBA free agency market with his stock booming.

Bringing back Beasley will be a priority for the Pistons. Fortunately, the Pistons don’t have to sell Beasley on the organization. After his successful run in the Motor City, Beasley made it quite clear he would like to return. Now, Detroit just has to show him the money.

However, the Pistons have to stay within a reasonable price range. Recently, The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson looked at Beasley’s potential NBA free agency market value by highlighting the deal of a player who had a similar season as Beasley recently.

Sacramento Kings’ Malik Monk averaged less scoring on less efficient three-point shooting, but has a four-year, $77 million deal locked up. He’s averaging just under $20 million in salary.

Malik Mon
Apr 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“I wouldn’t imagine the Pistons’ front office would offer Beasley a contract with a salary of over $20 million per season,” Patterson wrote via The Athletic.

“A reasonable range would be between $15-18 million per, which would require Detroit to dip into its cap space. “It should be noted the two played different roles for their teams. Monk averaged 5.1 assists per game that season, had the ability to score in isolation situations and was a playmaker. Nonetheless, the two were important for their teams and among the most valuable bench players in the league at the time.”

Once Monk inked his deal with the Kings, it was evident he was moving up the pecking order. He went from averaging 26 minutes per game to seeing the court for 32 minutes a night. He also started a career-high 45 games after seeing the starting five just 38 times throughout his first seven seasons.

Beasley would continue playing a critical role for Detroit, but he’s unlikely to see a promotion to the starting lineup. It’s difficult to imagine that would be an issue, since he embraced the Sixth Man of the Year race.

Still, the Pistons have to be prepared for competition in Beasley’s market. After being one of the NBA’s top high-volume shooters from deep on a playoff-caliber team, Beasley will get pitched by teams offering plenty of money and an opportunity to see a potential bump into the starting five with an increase in minutes.

It’s unclear just how high the Pistons would be willing to go to retain the 28-year-old, but they aren’t going to be getting Beasley on a similarly discounted deal as last season, that’s for sure.

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News