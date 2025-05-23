What’s Malik Beasley’s Potential NBA Free Agency Market Value?
The Detroit Pistons have a major decision to make regarding Malik Beasley this summer. As his one-year deal expires, Beasley is set to hit the NBA free agency market with his stock booming.
Bringing back Beasley will be a priority for the Pistons. Fortunately, the Pistons don’t have to sell Beasley on the organization. After his successful run in the Motor City, Beasley made it quite clear he would like to return. Now, Detroit just has to show him the money.
However, the Pistons have to stay within a reasonable price range. Recently, The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson looked at Beasley’s potential NBA free agency market value by highlighting the deal of a player who had a similar season as Beasley recently.
Sacramento Kings’ Malik Monk averaged less scoring on less efficient three-point shooting, but has a four-year, $77 million deal locked up. He’s averaging just under $20 million in salary.
“I wouldn’t imagine the Pistons’ front office would offer Beasley a contract with a salary of over $20 million per season,” Patterson wrote via The Athletic.
“A reasonable range would be between $15-18 million per, which would require Detroit to dip into its cap space. “It should be noted the two played different roles for their teams. Monk averaged 5.1 assists per game that season, had the ability to score in isolation situations and was a playmaker. Nonetheless, the two were important for their teams and among the most valuable bench players in the league at the time.”
Once Monk inked his deal with the Kings, it was evident he was moving up the pecking order. He went from averaging 26 minutes per game to seeing the court for 32 minutes a night. He also started a career-high 45 games after seeing the starting five just 38 times throughout his first seven seasons.
Beasley would continue playing a critical role for Detroit, but he’s unlikely to see a promotion to the starting lineup. It’s difficult to imagine that would be an issue, since he embraced the Sixth Man of the Year race.
Still, the Pistons have to be prepared for competition in Beasley’s market. After being one of the NBA’s top high-volume shooters from deep on a playoff-caliber team, Beasley will get pitched by teams offering plenty of money and an opportunity to see a potential bump into the starting five with an increase in minutes.
It’s unclear just how high the Pistons would be willing to go to retain the 28-year-old, but they aren’t going to be getting Beasley on a similarly discounted deal as last season, that’s for sure.