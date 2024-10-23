Where to Watch Pistons vs Pacers for Wednesday’s Season Opener
The Detroit Pistons hope that Wednesday is the start of a refreshing new era of hoops. Coming off of back-to-back seasons with fewer than 20 wins, the Pistons made some major changes in the offseason.
After one season of the Monty Williams era, the Pistons called it quits with the head coach. While they invested a ton of money in the former Phoenix Suns head coach, Detroit decided that Williams wasn’t the right guy for the job after all.
In comes former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff. The former Cavs coach will get an opportunity to coach a team that was tweaked by the new President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon.
The Pistons have a lot of returning youngsters for the 2024-2025 NBA season and are keeping their expectations in check. However, they are looking to turn things around and go in a totally different direction, as they feel it’s time to start climbing out of the rebuild.
Over the offseason, the Pistons added a handful of veterans, including Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Along with making some key additions, the Pistons doubled down on their trust in Cade Cunningham remaining a core player for years to come as they agreed to a max extension with the veteran.
The Pistons had a successful season, considering the circumstances of last year. After defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers a week ago, Detroit exited the stretch of exhibition matchups with a 3-2 record. They begin their string of regular season games with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
Where the Watch Pacers vs Pistons
The game will be broadcast by FanDuel Sports Detroit (formerly known as Bally Sports Detroit).
If you would like to listen to the game, the radio broadcast will take place on 97.1 FM
Quick Notes
- The Pistons are entering the season with two players on the NBA’s inactive list. The second-year forward Ausar Thompson has not been cleared for action just yet.
- As for the rookie forward, Bobi Klintman, he has been dealing with a calf injury. After missing the entire preseason, Klintman will be ruled out for the opener without a return date in place.
- The Pistons added two new two-way players this week, signing deals with former Pacers player Cole Swider, and Alondes Williams.
- Earlier this week, the Pistons picked up the team options for Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Marcus Sasser.