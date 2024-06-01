Who Could Replace Detroit Pistons’ Fired GM?
This week, the Detroit Pistons made another notable front office change.
On Friday, it was reported that the Pistons were parting ways with the General Manager, Troy Weaver.
The move doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering Weaver was reportedly on the hot seat once the Pistons made a major front office hire.
At the end of the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Pistons launched a search for a President of Basketball Operations. Although Weaver served as the front office leader, having a final say with roster moves since 2020, Detroit wanted to make a hire above him.
Initially, it seemed there was a chance the Pistons were going to continue operating with Weaver when the former New Orleans Pelicans executive Trajan Langdon signed on.
However, Langdon’s first order of business was to remove Weaver’s job title. Now, Detroit is searching for a replacement and could land another member of the Pelicans’ front office.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James Edwards III, Pelicans executive Michael Blackstone is in “serious talks” to join Detroit’s front office. The connection to Langdon makes it clear there is a good chance the Pistons bring on the former Atlanta Hawks Assistant GM.
In the event Blackstone joins the Pistons officially, he would be expected to acquire a position to become the No. 2 decision-maker under Langdon, according to The Athletic.
The Pistons’ front office has plenty of work to do this summer. With tons of cap space and a top-five pick, they are in a position to make some significant changes. Considering Weaver’s track record, there was a major lack in confidence in his ability to continue building the right team around the Pistons’ franchise player, Cade Cunningham.
Now that Weaver is out — it’s a new beginning for the Pistons. There’s no guarantee that Langdon runs the operation better, but he has the tools to succeed. Soon, we’ll see what he has on the agenda, as the NBA Draft and free agency periods are rapidly approaching.