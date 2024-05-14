Who is Detroit Pistons' Best candidate for Front Office Opening?
Following the end of their regular season schedule, reports emerged that the Detroit Pistons plan to make some changes in the front office. Along with GM Troy Weaver, the organization is looking to hire a President of Basketball Operations.
Over the past few weeks, the Pistons have interviewed multiple candidates according to reports. However, a final decision has still yet to be made. Picking the right candidate is crucial, as this is a big offseason for Detroit. Along with having a top-five pick for the third year in a row, they also have over $60 million in cap space at their disposal.
Who is the best candidate for the Pistons POBO opening?
Among the names that have popped up in rumors for this opening, the Pistons should have a clear favorite. That being Tim Connelly of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shams Charania's latest reporting on the subject stated he is the reason why this hire has been delayed so much.
In his story for The Athletic, Shams detailed that Connelly is likely to opt out of the final year of his contract. The report also stated that Detroit might be able to lure him if they are willing to put together a sizable offer.
Whether or not Connelly returns to the Timberwolves, league sources say he is likely to opt out of the final year of his contract. It seems likely that Connelly will return to Minnesota, but if the Pistons owner Tim Gores is willing to offer something like $15 million annually, that could be enough to pry him away.
Connelly should be at the top of the Pistons' list because he has helped build not one but two contenders in the Western Conference. First, he drafted the Denver Nuggets' core and made trades in the margins to turn them into a title team. He then went to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he helped get them over the hump by swinging deals for players like Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert.
Give his track record, Connelly has proven he is an executive that can turn things around for a franchise. Even if it comes at a hefty price tag, he should be the Pistons' top candidate for President of Basketball Operations.