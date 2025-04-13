Will Cade Cunningham Play Detroit Pistons’ Finale vs Bucks?
With one more game left in the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons aren’t going to shut down most of the key players on the roster for the final outing.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Pistons have the star guard Cade Cunningham listed. However, he is viewed as probable to play.
Therefore, Cunningham has a high shot at playing in the Pistons’ last matchup of the season, but he’s not guaranteed to be on the court just yet.
Lately, Cunningham has been dealing with multiple setbacks. After Detroit’s March 21 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Cunningham underwent an MRI after checking in for 38 minutes in the loss. he was diagnosed with a calf contusion, which led to a stretch of absences.
After missing six straight games, Cunningham returned for the Pistons’ matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies last weekend. He started with a minute restriction and slowly worked his way back to being on his normal playing time.
For the last four games, Cunningham has averaged 33 minutes of action. The star guard posted averages of 33 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. He was shooting 59 percent from the field and knocking down 40 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
The Pistons are slated to enter the playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed. Cade Cunningham will get his first taste of postseason action. As he closes out the season, Cunningham has averaged 26 points on 47 percent shooting, along with nine assists and six rebounds per game throughout his fourth season in the league.