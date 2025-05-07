Will Detroit Pistons Attempt to Retain 9-Year NBA Veteran?
Nearly one year ago, the Detroit Pistons signed Malik Beasley to a one-season contract. The nine-year NBA veteran was coming off a one-year run with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Considering the Pistons weren’t viewed as playoff contenders back in the summer, Beasley was viewed as a potential deadline trade candidate initially. Eventually, it was clear that the 28-year-old sharpshooter was too valuable to give up, as the Pistons thrived.
Now, they have a big decision to make regarding Beasley. Should they bring him back or allow him to walk?
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Pistons are expected to attempt to retain Beasley over the offseason. The interest is obviously mutual, considering Beasley publicly made it clear that returning to Detroit is on his mind as he entered the offseason.
“In my whole nine years in the NBA, I never had this much fun coming to the gym,” Beasley told reporters last week.
“I’ve been through a lot of stuff just this year alone. Every day coming in was probably the best thing that happened to me. Coach JB [Bickerstaff] and Trajan [Langdon] did an amazing job making sure when you come in here, it’s fun, it’s energetic, and it’s a place where you want to be. It’s definitely a place I want to be.”
From a production standpoint, Beasley was a major contributor for the Pistons in 2024-2025, and he filled some major gaps after a disappointing 14-68 year.
The Pistons needed a high-volume three-point shooter to help with scoring and spacing. They also struggled with consistent availability. Beasley ended up playing all 82 games, averaging 16 points on 42 percent shooting from three on nearly 10 attempts per game.
Beasley was nominated for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2025. Although he was the runner-up, his performance as a finalist was enough for the Pistons to be more than satisfied with what he brought to the table.
The money will have to make sense for Detroit. Beasley is “expected to be coveted by teams with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception this summer,” according to HoopsHype. Championship-contending teams are always on the hunt for high-volume three-point shooters. Beasley has knocked down 39 percent of his threes in nearly 600 games.
The Pistons have an advantage in the market. Soon, the league will see if he sticks around in Detroit or not.