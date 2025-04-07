Will Detroit Pistons Play Cade Cunningham vs Kings?
Lately, the NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham has been dealing with injury concerns. For a two-week stretch, he was absent from the Detroit Pistons’ lineup.
Although Cunningham was upgraded on the injury report for two games out of the three-city road trip recently, Cunningham didn’t get cleared to return to the court until Saturday night’s outing against the Memphis Grizzlies at home.
Will Cunningham play again when the Pistons host the Kings on Monday? Considering he’s been left off the injury report, all signs point to Cunningham seeing the court for the second-straight matchup.
When Cunningham returned to the Pistons’ lineup on Saturday night against Memphis, he played for under 30 minutes. Having a restriction on his playing time made sense, considering he’s been out of the lineup since late March.
Cunningham struggled with his shot, making just nine of his 24 attempts. He still managed to score 25 points and came down with nine rebounds, while dishing out four assists.
The return of Cunningham didn’t help the Pistons form a winning streak. The shorthanded Grizzlies took care of business and defeated the Pistons 109-103.
Monday night marks the second and final outing between the Kings and the Pistons. Back in December, Cunningham checked in for 38 minutes against the Kings. Although he struggled in the efficiency department at the time, Cunningham still produced 33 points on 38 percent shooting from the field. The one-time All-Star notched a double-double with 10 assists.
Detroit will look to bounce back on Monday with a 7 PM ET tip against the Kings.