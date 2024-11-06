Will Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Play vs Pistons?
As the Charlotte Hornets prepared for their Wednesday night battle against the Detroit Pistons, they were unsure about the playing status of LaMelo Ball. The veteran guard was a game-time decision.
On the Hornets’ injury report, Ball was added on Wednesday afternoon as he’s reportedly dealing with ankle soreness. He was officially downgraded to questionable for the matchup.
Fortunately for Charlotte, Ball has been upgraded to available to play in Wednesday's game.
Injury concerns are nothing new to Ball. While he had a healthy start to his career through his sophomore campaign, Ball has dealt with major setbacks over the past two seasons.
In 2022-2023, Ball appeared in just 36 games for the Hornets. That run came one year after he earned All-Star honors, playing in 75 games.
Last season, Ball missed even more time. He appeared in just 22 matchups throughout the year. His year-four campaign featured 24 points, five rebounds, and eight assists per game.
Through seven games this year, Ball saw the court for roughly 33 minutes per night. He produced 29 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from three. Ball is also averaging five rebounds and six assists.
Since Ball joined the Hornets as a top pick in 2021, he’s had 11 appearances against the Pistons. During that stretch of games, Ball has averaged 18 points per game on 38 percent shooting. Along with his scoring Ball produced nine assists and six rebounds per game against the Pistons.
On Wednesday night, the Pistons are searching for their third-straight win. Over the weekend, they opened up a back-to-back set with a victory against the Brooklyn Nets. On night two, the Pistons took down the Los Angeles Lakers, picking up an upset win.
The Pistons and the Hornets will meet at 7 PM ET on Wednesday.