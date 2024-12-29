Will Nuggets Have Jamal Murray vs Detroit Pistons on Saturday?
A tough test is in store for the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. They are set to take on the Denver Nuggets on the road to conclude their current trip out West.
Recently, Denver has been dealing with an injury concern regarding Jamal Murray. When the Nuggets hosted the Phoenix Suns on December 23, they played without Murray for the third time this month.
Although he returned for the next two games, Murray was on the injury report for the matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Fortunately for the Nuggets, Murray was probable before getting upgraded and cleared to play.
Will the Nuggets have Murray on board for Saturday’s action against the Pistons?
While he's not guaranteed to take the court, he's probable, which is a good sign he's on pace to play barring any last-minute setbacks.
On Friday night, Murray checked in for 40 minutes against the Pistons. He shot 10-20 from the field and 3-6 from three to produce 27 points. Murray notched a double-double by dishing out 11 assists.
Despite his efforts, Murray could not help the Nuggets propel past the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs ended up with a 14-point win, sending the Nuggets into their Pistons matchup with a second-straight loss.
This year, Murray is averaging 19 points, six assists, four rebounds, and two steals while shooting 43% from the field and 36% from three.
The Pistons and the Nuggets are set to tip at 9 PM ET.