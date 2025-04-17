Zion Williamson Trade Talks Could Heat Up With Joe Dumars’ Arrival
Former Detroit Pistons player-turned-executive Joe Dumars is back in the front office game. Earlier this week, it was reported that Dumars is set to take over the New Orleans Pelicans' head of basketball operations job after the Western Conference rebuilders parted ways with David Griffin.
What will Joe Dumars’ first order of business be? Figure out the future of Zion Williamson.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Dumars is expected to “assuredly have candid conversations” with Williamson to figure out his direction with the team. As well as New Orleans has played with Williamson on the court, a lot has held them back from being actual NBA Championsip contenders.
Over the years, Williamson has been known to struggle with staying in shape, remaining healthy, and avoiding team-issued suspensions for bending team rules. As a result, he’s been considered a potential trade candidate for the last couple of years.
Since the Pelicans took a rebuilding direction by trading off some key veterans at the 2025 trade deadline, there’s an assumption that Williamson could be one of the NBA’s next superstars to get moved. That situation will be up to Dumars to figure out.
From a pure talent standpoint, there’s no denying Williamson is one of the best forwards in the game when he’s on the court. The former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on a 59 percent average from the field in 214 games. He made the All-Star team twice in five years.
This past season, Williamson had just 30 appearances. He posted averages of 25 points, five assists, and seven rebounds. His season ended prematurely, as the Pelicans were clearly out of postseason contention. They ended the season at 21-61, ahead of only the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference.
Dumars has had plenty of success in a front-office role. When he was leading the Pistons in the early 2000s, he earned an Executive of the Year nod and has two conference titles and an NBA Championship on his resume. The biggest question is, will Dumars build around Williamson or begin a new regime in New Orleans by offloading the $197 million star?