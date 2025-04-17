All Pistons

Zion Williamson Trade Talks Could Heat Up With Joe Dumars’ Arrival

Former Pistons executive Joe Dumars has a big question for the Pelicans.

Justin Grasso

Mar 24, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles on Detroit Pistons forward Tosan Evbuomwan (18) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles on Detroit Pistons forward Tosan Evbuomwan (18) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Detroit Pistons player-turned-executive Joe Dumars is back in the front office game. Earlier this week, it was reported that Dumars is set to take over the New Orleans Pelicans' head of basketball operations job after the Western Conference rebuilders parted ways with David Griffin.

What will Joe Dumars’ first order of business be? Figure out the future of Zion Williamson.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Dumars is expected to “assuredly have candid conversations” with Williamson to figure out his direction with the team. As well as New Orleans has played with Williamson on the court, a lot has held them back from being actual NBA Championsip contenders.

Zion Williamso
Mar 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Over the years, Williamson has been known to struggle with staying in shape, remaining healthy, and avoiding team-issued suspensions for bending team rules. As a result, he’s been considered a potential trade candidate for the last couple of years.

Since the Pelicans took a rebuilding direction by trading off some key veterans at the 2025 trade deadline, there’s an assumption that Williamson could be one of the NBA’s next superstars to get moved. That situation will be up to Dumars to figure out.

From a pure talent standpoint, there’s no denying Williamson is one of the best forwards in the game when he’s on the court. The former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on a 59 percent average from the field in 214 games. He made the All-Star team twice in five years.

This past season, Williamson had just 30 appearances. He posted averages of 25 points, five assists, and seven rebounds. His season ended prematurely, as the Pelicans were clearly out of postseason contention. They ended the season at 21-61, ahead of only the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference.

Dumars has had plenty of success in a front-office role. When he was leading the Pistons in the early 2000s, he earned an Executive of the Year nod and has two conference titles and an NBA Championship on his resume. The biggest question is, will Dumars build around Williamson or begin a new regime in New Orleans by offloading the $197 million star?

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News