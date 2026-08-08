With such a wide gap in contract talks between the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren, there are solutions out there that could end one of the most drawn-out negotiations this offseason.

After an All-NBA season made him eligible for a five-year, $287 million supermax contract, Duren’s extension talks were derailed by a disastrous playoff performance. Still, the Pistons clearly expect him back next season, especially with Paul Reed currently their only other option at center.

Detroit seem to hold the cards, as Duren’s reported talks with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings have come up empty, but if there were options for the 22-year-old, which teams could he head to?

Why not start with the team that Duren has already had talks with

The Sacramento Kings could benefit with Duren as a long-term project.

They are stuck in the NBA’s Western Conference basement, but there is light at the top of the stairs. That is the Kings building around Darius Acuff Jr and that makes a move for Duren particularly appealing.

Swapping Domantas Sabonis for Duren would give Sacramento a project for the future. Duren can play at the rim, dominate the glass and give Acuff exactly what a young lead guard needs - an interior finisher who can play well in the pick-and-roll.

The Pistons would be faced with a big issue. Sabonis is the more accomplished player, but he’s a questionable fit next to Cade Cunningham. Sabonis is more of a modern-style big man who plays mainly around the outside and likes to be a playmaker, something that Cunningham already provides.

On a positive note, as a clear sign-and-trade, Detroit would only have Sabonis for two years, meaning he would be a valuable trade option when his contract runs out next summer.

Duren to be a possible crown jewel for the Bucks?

With Giannis Antetokounmpo now basking in the Miami Heat sunshine, the Milwaukee Bucks on paper, have arguably the weakest roster in the NBA.

To make matters worse, Milwaukee does not control its own first-round draft pick until 2031. So alongside flattened lottery odds, there's no real motivation for the Bucks to tank, which also could work in their favor.

Duren would help a little, but in the short-term, it’s doubtful the Bucks would become a playoff contender for next season. However, he would be someone to build around.

Making a deal with Myles Turner, who is due $26.5 million next season, makes sense alongside AJ Green, who is part of a crowded Bucks backcourt; it would help matters, giving the Pistons frontcourt and backcourt help, plus it would help in future trades where Detroit could be more aggressive.

Helping the Nets in a position that needs help

After letting go of Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls, the Nets have a major gap to fill at their center position, as all they have at the moment is Day'Ron Sharpe as their only option at the position.

Brooklyn has little incentive to tank after three straight lottery appearances and no control of its 2027 first-round pick. That could make the Nets willing to move assets for Duren, and they can form a Julius Randle-Michael Porter Jr.-Duren frontcourt.

A sign-and-trade could also center on Porter Jr., whom the Pistons could have interest in if the pieces fit. A consistent scorer from inside and outside, he would provide the Pistons with a potential secondary scorer to Cunningham, having averaged 24.2 points on 46% shooting last season.

Like Sabonis, though, his playing style might go against Cunningham, as Porter Jr. likes to play around the elbow and perimeter, though his inside game is based around his elite athleticism.