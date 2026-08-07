How the Detroit Pistons Can Solve Jalen Duren Dilemma Once and for All

Jalen Duren’s contract situation has fast become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the Detroit Pistons’ offseason.

Fresh off his first All-Star and All-NBA Third Team campaign, the 22-year-old center out of Memphis is now in line for a big payday. Some fans have questioned whether Detroit should commit long-term money to Duren after a poor debut playoff run, but I think that the Pistons are in danger of overcomplicating the situation.

The Pistons have found it hard to find players to build around in the last decade, and in my opinion, Duren has more than showcased the credentials and upside to be backed as the franchise center long-term.

Why Duren Has Earned A Big Payday

The discourse around Duren’s future at the Pistons has become divided over the past few months, and all of it is down to his performances in the 2026 postseason.

It's worth remembering that this was his first taste of playoff basketball in a team that struggled collectively throughout the playoffs - especially offensively. The disappointment of what happened throughout April and May shouldn’t cloud what an extraordinary regular season it was for Duren and co, who accomplished something very few predicted them to do.

A quality center is one of the hardest positions to fill in the association, with dominant interior play becoming a common theme in title-contending teams. Aside from Chet Holmgren in 2025, who became an All-Star a year later, recent NBA champions has consistently relied on elite prior All-Star production at center.

In Duren, the Pistons already have a young All-Star at that position, something that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Why Detroit Still Need To Be Careful

His recent accomplishments don’t, however, mean the Pistons should hand Duren whatever contract he asks for.

Walker Kessler’s recent $129 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers shows just how costly the market for young starting centers has become. Kessler is a fine defensive player, but injuries limited him for most of last season, and he has a weaker resume than what Duren has established in Detroit.

Contracts like Kessler’s are likely to have become an important benchmark throughout these prolonged negotiations.

The Pistons also need to consider the bigger picture. Cade Cunningham is already the face of the franchise, and players such as Ausar Thompson are also close to becoming extension-eligible. Every contract signed by the Pistons affects their flexibility down the line, which is why negotiations have become far more complicated than just giving Duren a pay rise.

Regardless, I think the Pistons should reach an agreement sooner rather than later.

Letting one playoff series dictate a decision of this magnitude would be a mistake. Duren is still years away from his prime, and has proven himself to be one of the league’s best centers across the last 10 months.

Committing to the Cade Cunningham-Jalen Duren partnership has to be a priority for Trajan Langdon.

They have both proven capable as a duo over 82 games, and now they need to surround them with the right pieces. Collins gives them extra spacing at the power forward position, and now they need a secondary shot-creator next to Cunningham that can also operate in the pick-and-roll game and get the best out of Duren in the non-Cade minutes.