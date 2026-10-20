3 Takeaways From Pistons Thrilling Season Opener vs. Celtics

The Detroit Pistons’ 2026-27 NBA season opener against the Boston Celtics didn’t disappoint. Trailing by double digits in the second half, the Pistons used a 23-0 scoring run to defeat the Celtics 121-113 in a thrilling season opener on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Here are the three takeaways from the Pistons' win, in what was an early playoff test for both teams.

Javonte Green and Duncan Robinson Ignite Pistons Rally

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) shoots on Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trailing by double digits at halftime and struggling offensively, Javonte Green and Duncan Robinson gave the Pistons a much-needed spark in the second half to lead Detroit to the season opener win over the Celtics.

After halftime, Green scored in double figures and played a key role in the Pistons' 23-0 fourth-quarter scoring run. Green finished with 19 points and four rebounds on 5-of-10 shooting.

Duncan Robinson was just as impressive for the Pistons, knocking down crucial three-pointers throughout the second-half scoring run. Robinson finished the game with 21 points and went 5-of-9 from three-point range.

For a Pistons team that is looking to improve its scoring from beyond the arc, Robinson’s ability to knock down the three-pointer is key. If the Pistons can develop consistent three-point shooting, led by Robinson, then they will be a tough team to beat in a loaded Eastern Conference.

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren Lead the Way

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Boston Celtics forward-guard Jayson Tatum (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time since the 2025-26 regular season, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, who shared an All-Star appearance, both led the Pistons in a game, finishing with 22 points.

Duren, however, had the better shooting performance. The Pistons star center added nine rebounds and one assist, going 8-of-13 from the field. With so much pressure on Duren after he signed a five-year, $200 million extension before the preseason, this was the performance Duren needed, as his consistency through the regular season and postseason will be the key to the Pistons making a deep run.

With improved spacing, Cunningham needs help to lead the Pistons to their first NBA title since 2004, and Duren looks to provide that throughout the season.

Pistons Overcome Paul George’s Impressive Celtics Debut

Sep 28, 2026; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Paul George (13) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul George did not disappoint in his debut for the Celtics, and at one point in the second half, the LCA crowd was in silence before the Pistons' rally. George, whom the Celtics acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, led Boston with 38 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 12-of-21 shooting and knocked down seven three-pointers.

George’s 38 points were the most by a player making their Celtics debut, and his performance could be the first of great things to come for the nine-time All-Star in Boston as he looks to be the team’s new veteran leader.