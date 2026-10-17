3 Burning Questions Facing the Pistons Ahead of Regular Season

Preseason play officially wrapped up for the Detroit Pistons on Friday night with a 129-125 win over the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena, and now the focus turns to Tuesday afternoon’s anticipated season opener against the Boston Celtics.

The Pistons and Cade Cunningham enter the 2026-27 season slept on in an improved Eastern Conference and look to prove their doubters wrong again after a year when they took many by surprise by securing the No. 1 seed with 60 wins.

With the new NBA season set to tip off on Tuesday against the Celtics, here are the three burning questions the Pistons face as they enter the 2026-27 season with high expectations.

How Different Will Pistons Three-Point Shooting Be?

Oct 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Isaiah Joe (17) gives an interview after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a 2025-26 season where they struggled from beyond the arc, the Pistons have a chance to take a major step forward in three-point shooting this season. The additions of former Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe and Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins can help the Pistons improve in this category.

Last season, Joe and Collins both shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc, and pairing them next to Pistons guard Duncan Robinson, Detroit’s best three-point shooter, should help Detroit improve.

Consistent three-point shooting is a quality several NBA championship teams have shared. The Pistons' lack of consistency from beyond the arc showed in their seven-game loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals

What Impact Will Jalen Duren Make?

Oct 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pistons center Jalen Duren enters the 2026-27 season with high expectations, fresh off signing a five-year, $200 million contract. While Duren struggled in the postseason, he had a strong regular season for the Pistons.

Duren was an All-Star alongside Cade Cunningham, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. To make a deeper postseason run, Duren’s impact and growth will be a factor in the Pistons meeting their goals.

Duren impressed in the two preseason games he played against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors, combining for 38 points, six rebounds, and shooting over 70 percent from the field.

Can Duren build on these two preseason performances with another one similar in the Pistons' season opener against the Celtics? If so, it’ll calm a lot of Pistons fans' nerves about the type of impact Duren can have this season, as a strong start is exactly what the 22-year-old center needs.

What Role Will John Collins Play With Pistons?

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward John Collins (20) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the Pistons' offseason additions, the most notable one was former Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, whom Detroit signed to a three-year, $51 million contract in July. Collins arrives in the Motor City after a 2025-26 season with the Clippers, where he averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

The expectation for Collins is to replace Tobias Harris as the veteran forward in the Pistons' starting lineup this season. Harris left Detroit this offseason to join the defending Western Conference Champions, the San Antonio Spurs, signing a two-year, $31 million contract.

Collins brings versatility as a forward with the ability to play at the center position as well. Collins ability to be an efficient rebounder and space the floor will likely be the biggest role in plays in the Pistons starting lineup this season. Collins defense, however, remains a question, something he looks to improve upon with one of the league's best defensive teams this season.

The toughness Collins displayed in the preseason could be a sign of things to come from the former Clippers forward this season. To start the season, Collins may earn more minutes on the floor than some expected.